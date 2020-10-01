PLAINVILLE — Sophomore Jordan Paradis, playing in his first varsity match, came in with a round of six-over-par 41 on the middle course at Heather Hill Country Club Thursday in helping the North Attleboro High golf team top Sharon High 162-178 in a Hockomock League match.
Jake Gaskin carded a 3-over-over 39 for the Rocketeers (1-1), who visit Attleboro Monday for a match at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- Senior Brian See matched par at 36 in guiding Mansfield (2-0) to a 151-187 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match at Norton CC. See had two birdies on his scorecard as the Hornets posted four scores of 40 or better.
- At Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, Attleboro made its season debut, but fell 149-168 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match. Brendan Raymond carded a Bombardier medalist round of 37. The teams have a rematch Friday at Franklin CC.
- Foxboro (0-2) suffered a 140-158 loss to Canton in a Hockomock League match at the Challenger Course of the Blue Hills CC. Jack Rounds shot a Warrior medalist round of 4-over-par 38.
North Attleboro 162, Sharon 178: NA scores --Jake Gaskin 39, Aidan Weir 40, Jordan Paradis 41, Tyler DeMattio 42.
Mansfield 151, Milford 187: Msf. scores — Brian See 36, Nate Morrealle 37, Ryan Dow 38, Joe Gormley 40.
Franklin 149, Attleboro 168: AHS scores: Brendan Raymond 37, Carter Shelton 41, Dane Holske 46, Leo Lombardo 44.
Canton 140, Foxboro 158: Foxboro scores — Jack Rpimds 38, Dylan Pothier 41, Dylan Quinn 42, Matt Sullivan 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.