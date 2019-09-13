PLAINVILLE — Bishop Feehan High senior Drew Price carded an even-par round of 36 playing the north course at Heather Hill Country Club as the Shamrocks scored a 223-253 non-league golf victory over Nauset Regional High on Friday.
Dan Mills, Brad Gillen, Chad Correia and Drew Payson all finished with 1-over-par rounds of 37. The Shamrocks (2-0) next host Dighton-Rehoboth on Thursday.
- Senior Jillian Barend shot a North Attleboro medalist round of 43 on the frontside of the Franklin CC, but North fell 154-180 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match. Jack Patterson and Clinton Faro both shot 36’s for the Panthers. North (1-2) hosts Sharon on Tuesday.
- Mike Matheson shot a 2-over-par round of 37 on the frontside at Wentworth Hills CC in leading King Philip to a 153-178 victory over Attleboro in a Hockomock League match. Nate Ihley and Ray Mullin also broke 40 for the Warriors.
Bishop Feehan 223, Nauset 253: BF scores — Drew Price 36, Dan Mills 37, Brad Gillen 37, Chad Correia 37, Drew Payson 37, Jon Veno 39.
Franklin 154, North Attleboro 180: NA scores — Jillian Barend 43, Jake Gaskin 44, Adian Weir 46, Sam Gallagher 47.
King Philip 153, Attleboro 178: KP scores — Mike Matheson 37, Ray Mullin 38, Nate Ihley 38, Jared Curran 40; AHS scores — Joe Castelli 41, Jack Handy 45, Brian Houle 45, Benn Sherman 47.
