EASTON — The King Philip Regional High golf team rolled past Stoughton High, winning 145-177 on Tuesday at Easton Country Club for its eighth meet win in a row.
Leading the Warriors was medalist Ethan Sullivan, who shot a 35. Gavin Croke and Cam Hasenfus each shot a 38 and Jasin Silva and Evan Regan carded 38’s.
Mansfield 158, Oliver Ames 162
NORTON — Mansfield clinched a share of the Hockomock League title by downing Oliver Ames, getting team-best 37 from Nate McClean at Norton Country Club.
Cody Nieratko shot a 40, Brendan Vokey shot a 40 and Davon Sanders shot a 41, including an eagle on the ninth hole.
Dighton-Rehoboth 264, Bourne 289
DIGHTON — The Falcons took their South Coast Conference match at Hillside Country Club, with Jordan Dietz and Charlie Rosa both leading the way with matching 40’s.
James Czech followed with a 42. TJ Levisee shot a 46 and Nate Maiato had a 48. Brady Fontaine also had a personal-best 48.
The win qualifies the Falcons for their 30th consecutive appearance in the MIAA State Golf Tournament next week at Easton Country Club.
Somerset Berkley 290, Seekonk 303
SWANSEA — Seekonk lost losing at Swansea Country Club.
Leading on the course for the Warriors was Connor Loomis, shooting a 47. Perry Biggs shot a 48 and Evan Fasteson carded a 51. Alex Hardo and Sidney Brierly each shot a 54.
Bishop Stang 170, Bishop Feehan 209
DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks came up short the at Country Club of New Bedford, getting a team-best score of 39 from Connor Finnegan.
Bryce MacKintosh shot a 42. Hanley Correia, MacKinley Garcia and Evan Reil each shot a 43 in the loss.