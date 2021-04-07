EASTON — Freshman Sean Wilcox won his first varsity match in the No. 4 spot, while freshman Brady O’Connor overcame a four-hole deficit by winning the final four holes of his No. 2 match for a halve as the Tri-County Regional High golf team carded a 6-3 victory over Southeastern Regional Wednesday at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Matt Brangiforte and Luke Holst won their No. 1 and 3 matches, respectively, for the Cougars (1-1). Collin McDermott, at No. 5, also won his match.
Tri-County travels to Rockland Monday to meet South Shore Voke.
