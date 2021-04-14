BOURNE — Harry Taraian delivered a medalist round of 39 as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team won for the second time in as many days, a 259-264 victory over Bourne High in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
The Falcons host Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday.
- With four players shooting 46 or better at the Touisset CC, Case scored a 278-311 victory over Seekonk (0-3) in a South Coast Conference match. Seekonk’s Gary Taraian took medalist honors with a 2-over-par round of 38.
Dighton-Rehoboth 259, Bourne 264: D-R scores — Harry Taraian 39, Mitch Bushel 43, Peter Anghinetti 43, Andrew Machado 44, Peter Torres 45, Ben Horowitz 45.
Case 278, Seekonk 311: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 38, Zach Taraian 48, Jack Tortolani 55, Evan Fasteson 55, Charles Cardinale 57, Perry Briggs 58;
