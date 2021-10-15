BUZZARDS BAY — Seekonk High sophomore golfer Gary Taraian finished third at the South Coast Conference Championship Tournament Friday at the Bay Pointe Club with a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Warriors to a third-place finish.
Old Rochestercaptured the team title with a score of 307, 16 shots better than runner-up Dighton-Rehoboth. “Old Rochester is just a super team,” D-R coach Bill Cute said of the Bulldogs. D-R senior Andrew Machado came in with a 5-over-par 77 to tie for fourth.
Taraian, a member at Pawtucket CC, had four birdies, including a 40-footer at the par-3 No. 12 hole, then two-putting for a birdie at the par-5 No. 13 hole. having his 25-foot eagle putt just slide by the cup.
Taraian also had frontside birdies on the par-4 No. 5 and 6 holes, each time sinking a four-foot putt. Taraian advances to the MIAA Division 3 South Qualifying Tournament Monday at Foxborough CC.
Catholic Central League Championship Tournament
at Hillview CC, Reading
Bishop Feehan scores: Chad Correia 63, Jimmy Kannally 73 Matt Murray 73 .
South Coast Conference Championship Tournament
at the Bay Pointe Club, Buzzards Bay
Team scores: 1-Old Rochester 307, 2-Dighton-Rehoboth 323, 3-Seekonk 346, 4-Fairhaven 349, 5-Apponequet 358, 6-Bourne 361.
Dighton-Rehoboth scores: Andrew Machado 39-38--77, Mitch Bushell 43-38--81, Jordan Dietz 39-43--82, Peter Torres 45-38--83.
Seekonk scores: Gary Taraian 37-38--75, Zach Taraian 43-41--84, Cooper Fitzpatrick 46-41--87, Marcus Nadeau 52-48--100.
