NEW BEDFORD -- Team captain Gary Taraian shot a medalist-round of 40 and eighth-grader Zach Taraian scored a 49, but the Seekonk High golf team fell to Fairhaven High, 293-315 at Whaling City Golf Club on Thursday.
Sophomore Evan Fasteson and senior Jack Tortolani each fired 53s for the Warriors. The Blue Devils had three golfers shoot in the 40s.
Seekonk (1-7) will take on Apponequet Monday at Lakeville Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.