NORTON — The Mansfield High golf team was unable to match Xaverian High, losing 165-148 at Norton Country Club on Thursday.
Cody Nieratko Nate McClean Hayden O’Connor all scored 41 for the Hornets and Drew Irwin shot a 42 for Mansfield.
“They’re probably one of the best teams in the state of Massachusetts,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an away team shoot a 148 against us. That’s impressive. To be a 148, you have to be impressive.”
Mansfield plays Friday against Oliver Ames.
TAUNTON — Attleboro edged out Taunton with Leo Lombardo again leading the pack for the Bombardiers, scoring a 42 to earn the meet medal at Segregansett Country Club.
Attleboro (2-1) plays again on Monday against Franklin at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
FOXBORO — Foxboro edged out a win over Canton at Foxboro Country Club, getting top-4 scores all 46 and under.
Patrick Callahan shot a 40 to lead Foxboro. Mat Sullivan shot a 44 while both Reese Curreri and Josh Connolly scored a 46. Canton’s Huck McCready had the course low and medal at 39.
Foxboro (1-0) plays Stoughton on Tuesday at Foxboro Country Club.
BOURNE — Seekonk’s best score in its loss came from Cooper Fitzpatrick with a 42. Connor Loomis shot a 46 while Declan Lush shot a 52 for Seekonk. Alex Hardro scored a 54.
Seekonk (0-1) next plays Wednesday against Apponequet.