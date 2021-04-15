REHOBOTH — Peter Torres shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 at Hillside Country Club Thursday as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team scored a 263-326 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke.
The Falcons (3-0) scored rounds of 43 from Mitch Bushel and Ben Horowitz, a 44 from Peter Anghinetti, a 45 from Harry Taraian and a 48 from Jordan Bietz. D-R visits Fairhaven Tuesday.
