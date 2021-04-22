REHOBOTH — Peter Torres cane in with a 5-over-par medalist round of 41 at Hillside Country Club Thursday as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team topped Case 264-305 in a South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (5-1) return to action Monday at Apponequet.
- At Brookmeadow Golf Course, Tri-County suffered a 6-3 loss to Blue Hills Regional in a Mayflower League match. Freshman Brady O’Connor won his No. 2 match for the Cougars (1-4-1). Both No. 1 player Matt Brangiforte and No. 8 player Collin McDermott halved their matches. Tri-County hosts Norfolk Aggie Monday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk fell 266-324 to Apponequet in a South Coast Conference match. Captain Gary Taraian carded a low round of 42 for the Warriors (1-4), who travel to Fairhaven Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 264, Case 305 : D-R scores — Peter Torres 41, Mitch Bushell 43, Jordan Dietz 44, Andrew Machado 45, Peter Anghinetti 45, Matt Nadeau 47.
Apponequet 266, Seekonk 324: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 42, Zach Taraian 48, Jack Tortolani 55, Evan Fasteson 57, Alex Handro 58, Perry Briggs 64.
