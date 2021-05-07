LAKEVILLE — Junior Peter Torres carded an even-par medalist round of 36 at Lakeville Country Club Friday in guiding the Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team to a 241-243 victory over Apponequet Regional High to claim the South Coast Conference championship.
The Falcons had dropped a regular season match by two strokes to the No. 1 seeded Lakers earlier in the season.
“I’m very proud of the boys in the way that they responded,” D-R coach Bill Cute said.
Torres birdied the par-5 No. 5 and No. 8 holes during his round, while Mississippi State-bound senior Harry Taraian came in with a 39.
The Falcons were able to nudge past Apponequet as senior Ben Horowitz and junior Andrew Machado both came in with rounds of 41.
Dighton-Rehoboth 241, Apponequet 243: D-R scores — Peter Torres 36, Harry Taraian 39, Andrew Machado 41, Ben Horowitz 41, Mitch Bushell 42, Sam Watts 42; App. scores — Ryan Dandrea 38, Neal Goodwin 39.
