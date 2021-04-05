CANTON -- The Tri-County Regional High golf team began its Fall II season by dropping a 6-3 decision to Southeastern Regional Monday in a Mayflower League match played at Brookmeadow Country club
Matt Brangiforte and Luke Holst won their respective No. 1 and No. 2 matches for the Cougars, while also taking the best ball point.
The Cougars face Southeastern Wednesday.
