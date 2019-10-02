ACUSHNET -- At the MIAA Vocational Schools Golf Tournament at the Acushnet River Valley CC, the Tri-County Cougars finished among the top 10 of the 28 participating schools.
In a field of 140 players, Matt Brangiforte came in with a Tri-County low round of 85. Also playing for the Cougars were Bryce Dalzell (88), Brody Dalzell (91), Colby Jones (94) and Luke Holst (98).
At the Lakeville CC, Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6) suffered its third loss in as many days, falling 156-133 to Apponequet in a South Coast Conference match. Mitch Bushell took 32 points for the Falcons.
Apponequet 156, Dighton-Rehoboth 133: D-R scores -- Mitch Bushell 32, Peter Torres 23, Dillan Walsh 22, Harry Taraian 21, peter Anghinetti 19, Sam Watts 16; App. score -- Connor Burks 34.
