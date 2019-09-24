HOPEDALE — With five Hornets posting rounds of 39 or better, the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team claimed a 150-188 victory over Milford High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Hornet junior Brian See shot a 1-over par medalist round of 36 for the Hornets (8-0). See inked eight pars on his scorecard. Joe Gormley came in at 2-over-par 37 for Mansfield, which next visits Franklin Thursday.
- At Wachusett Country Club, seniors Brendan Mordarski and Drew Price each carded 3-over par rounds of 39, but Bishop Feehan was handed its first loss of the season, 219-242 by St. John’s in a non-league match. Bishop Feehan (4-1) will travel to Nauset on Monday.
- Foxboro senior Noah Hicks carded a medalist round of 39 at Foxborough Country Club as the Warriors claimed a 163-209 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton. Hicks totaled four pars and had one birdie during his round. Matt Lathrop and Jack Rounds each finished with four pars for rounds of 41. Foxboro (6-3) will travel to Canton on Thursday.
- At Franklin Country Club, senior Jack Handy carded an Attleboro High medalist round of 8-over par 43 as the Bombardiers fell to Franklin in a 161-180 Hockomock League match. Attleboro (3-5) will host King Philip on Wednesday at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- In South Coast Conference action, Seekonk (1-7) suffered a 91-70 setback at Apponequet. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 43 and took 24 points. The Warriors host Old Rochester Wednesday.
- Norton senior captain Dean Santangelo earned low-medalist honors with a 1-under 35 that included three birdies at TPC Boston, but it wasn’t enough for the Lancers who fell to Westwood 242-257. Norton (4-6) travels to Bellingham on Wednesday.
Foxboro 163, Stoughton 209: Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 39, Matt Lathrop 41, Jack Rounds 41, Matt Fossella 42; Sto. score — Pat Smith 46.
St. John’s 219, Bishop Feehan 242: BF scores — Brendan Mordarski 39, Drew Price 39, John Zeno 40, Dan Mills 41, Drew Corcoran 41, Brad Gillen 42, Drew Payson 42; St. John’s score — Ethan Whitney 33.
Westwood 242, Norton 257: Norton scores — Dean Santangelo 35, Aidan Ryan 42, Jack Buchan 44, Matt Nichols 44, Mike Belcher 45, Colin Landy 47.
Mansfield 150, Milford 188: Msf. scores — Brian See 36, Joe Gormley 37, Ryan Dow 38, Jason See 39; Milford score — Ed Madden 44.
Franklin 161, Attleboro 180: AHS scores — Jack Handy 43, Brian Houle 45, Brendan Raymond 45, Ben Wood 46; Frk. score — Jack Patterson 38.
Apponequet 91, Seekonk 70: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 24, Jack Tortolani 15, Jacob Rulon 9, Charlie Lehourites 9, Aidan Culpon 8, Jake Route 6.
