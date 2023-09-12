NORTON — The Mansfield High golf team edged out North Attleboro High at Norton Country Club Tuesday, winning in match play, 161-166.
NORTON — The Mansfield High golf team edged out North Attleboro High at Norton Country Club Tuesday, winning in match play, 161-166.
Shooting the low for the Hornets was Brendan Vokey with a 39. Cody Nieratko shot a 40.
Leading for North Attleboro was Tyson Laviano with a 36 and Caiden Alberigo with a 39.
REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth was unable to beat the defending MIAA Division 2 champion in the Falcons’ loss at Hillside Country Club.
Jordan Dietz had the team low for the Falcons with a 41 and both Charlie Rosa and James Czech had a 42. Connor Bessette shot a 46 and David Martel carded a 48. Mason Ellinwood shot a 50 to round out team scoring.
FAIRHAVEN --Seekonk lost to Fairhaven at Rochester Golf Club, losing by 26.
The Warriors were led with a team-low score from Aidan Connell at 41. Cooper Fitzpatrick and Declan Lush both shot a 43 and Jonathan Tawa shot a 45. Connor Loomis carded a 48 for Seekonk.
NORTON — The Lancers dropped their first match of the season at TPC Boston.
Norton’s Matt Williams shot the low for the Lancers, turning in a 44. Both Griffin Clary and Jack Regan both shot 45 and Shawn Clary shot a 46. Owen Musto recorded a 47.