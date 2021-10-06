FOXBORO — At the Foxborough CC, Dylan Pothier and Jack Rounds both broke 40, but Foxboro (4-6) fell 156-160 to Canton on Tuesday as the Bulldogs had four players shoot 40 or better.
King Philip 148, Foxboro 162
PLAINVILLE — Mike Matheson delivered a brilliant 4-under-par medalist round of 31 on the frontside at Wentworth Hills CC last Thursday in leading the unbeaten King Philip Regional High golf team to a 148-162 victory over Foxboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Matheson eagled the 488-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, in addition to having birdies at the 384-yard, par-4 No. 3 hole, the 374-yard, par-4 No. 4 hole and the 366-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole. And he left a birdie putt at No. 9 on the lip of the cup.
The Warriors (8-0) had all four scores at 40 or lower with Jared Curran coming in at 2-over-par 37.
“They’ve all bought into the program,” KP coach Myles McHugh said. “They realize that this is their year.”
Jack Watts fired a 2-over-par round of 37 for Foxboro (4-5) with a birdie at No. 3.
Foxboro 158, Stoughton 188
Jack Rounds shot a 2-over-par medalist round of 38, while Jack Watts came in at 39 on the front side of Easton CC in leading Foxboro (3-2) to a 158-188 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match last Wednesday.
