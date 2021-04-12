ROCKLAND — Freshman Josh Wilcox overcame a two-hole deficit with two holes to be played Monday at Rockland Golf Club, pulling into a tie in his No.4 match to earn the Tri-County High golf team to a 4 1/2-4 1/2 tie with South Shore Voke in a Mayflower League match.
Matt Brangiforte and Collin McDermott won their respective No. 1 and 5 matches for the Cougars (1-1-1) and gained the best-ball point. Luke Holst halved his No. 3 match for a half-point for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.