ATTLEBORO — Zoe Duran led an Attleboro High sweep of the floor exercises in guiding the AHS girls’ gymnastics team to a 127.5-121.65 victory over Norton High Friday. Caroline LaSalle won the vault and balance beam for Norton.
Kate Gallagher had the winning all-around score of 36.05 for North Attleboro (2-0), in a 139.95-134.9 win over Oliver Ames. Gallagher took first in vaulting and uneven bars, while Lindsay Robinson was first on the balance beam and in floor exercises.
Attleboro 127.5, Norton 121.65: Vaulting 1-Caroline Lasalle (N), 2-Zoe Avedisian (N), 3-Aly Legere (A), 9.1; Uneven bars 1-Juliana Baldani (A), 2-Grace Kleinebreil (A), 3-Stella Krawiec (A), 8.4; Balance Beam 1-Lasalle (N), 2-Kleinebreil (A), 3-Ali Dennehy (A), 8.5; Floor exercises 1-Zoe Duran (N), 2-Amanda Burns (A), 3-Krawiec (A), 8.6.
North Attleboro 139.95, Oliver Ames 134.9: Vaulting 1-Kate Gallagher (NA), 2-Peyton Rivers (OA), Sawyer Haverley (OA), 9.2; Uneven bars 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Haverley (OA), 2-Caroline Szajda (NA), 9.1; Balance beam 1-Lindsay Robinson (NA), 1-Abby Decouto (OA), 2-Gallagher (NA), 9.1; Floor exercises 1-Robinson (NA), 2-Megan Collins (NA), 3-Katelyn McGrry, 9.4; All-around 1-Kate Gallagher 36.05 (NA).
