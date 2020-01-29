CANTON — The Attleboro High girls gymnastics teams had three different first-place finishers as they took first place with 126.7 points in a tri-meet against Canton High (116.4) and Sharon High (100.35) at the Metro South Gymnastics Academy Tuesday.
Stella Krawiec won the vault (8.6), and placed second in the uneven bars and the balance beam. Ally Leger (7.4) took first in the uneven bats and was second in the vault, while Erin Gleason was first in the floor exercises (8.8).
Attleboro competes Friday at 7 p.m. against Mansfield at Butler’s Gym in Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.