Six of the top 12 finishers at the Hockomock League Championship Meet, along with a pair of Senior National Team performers and a Tri-Valley League All-Star highlight The Sun Chronicle 2021 Gymnastics All-Star Team.
Senior National Team members and senior captains Erin Pezzi and Megan Collins of North Attleboro High lead off the The Sun Chronicle Gymnastic All-Stars along with promising sophomore Kate Gallagher.
Norton High junior Zoe Duran, a Level 9 gymnast with an all-around career-best score of 36.75, is a repeat selection while Attlebooro High’s Juliana Baldani, a junior and Madison Fuscaldo, a freshman, represent the Bombardiers, who captured third place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet. Baldani (36.15) and Fuscaldo (35.35) finished with the sixth- and ninth-best scores, respectively at the meet.
Mansfield High’s Erin Hurley took two of the top four scores in two events and compiled an all-around score of 38.35 to place second at the Hockomock League Championship Meet, gaining The Sun Chronicle Gymnastics All-Stars Team along with with freshman Madison Morris, the No. 7 all-around scorer overall (35.95) at the Hockomock League Championship Meet.
King Philip Regional High finished fifth at the Hockomock League Championship Meet, led by a pair of the top scorers in the all-around competition, Sun Chronicle All-Stars Lauren Fusco, the Warriors’ senior captain (37.30, third) and sophomore Missy Canning (33.90).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.