It’s hard to distinguish between the Mansfield High and North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics teams, who not only waged battles throughout the competitive dual meet season and the postseason, but also dominate the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Gymnastics All-Star Team.
At the Hockomock League Championship Meet, Mansfield earned the team title (145.05), while the Rocketeers took second (143.95). At the South Sectional Meet, North Attleboro captured third (142.25), while the Hornets finished fourth (141.25).
At the MIAA State Meet, the Hornets (142.35) vaulted ahead of the Big Red (138.4), with Mansfield ending up fifth and the Rocketeers seventh.
The Sun Chronicle All-Star list also includes one of the premier male gymnasts in the state — Attleboro junior Andrae Butler, who was third in the all-around competition at the MIAA State Meet. He is joined by Sun Chronicle All-Star teammate Shawn Trombley, who was sixth at the All-State Meet.
Also among The Sun Chronicle’s elite gymnasts in the area is Norton sophomore Zoe Duran, a Tri-Valley League All-Star who was able to qualify for the MIAA State Individual Championships after two elbow surgeries.
Mansfield’s Sun Chronicle All-Star contingent consists of seniors Lily Goulding and Kira Goldman along with junior Erin Hurley. Goulding finished seventh in the all-around competition at the MIAA State Meet, Goldman scored 9.0 or better in all three of her events at the State Meet; and Hurley captured third in the all-around at the State Meet.
The Rocketeers’ quartet is led by seniors Lindsay Robinson and Kaleigh DeMarco, both Senior National Team members. Joining them are junior captain-elect Meg Collins and freshman Kate Gallagher, who was eighth in the all-around at the MIAA State Meet.
