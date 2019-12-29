ATTLEBORO — Andrae Butler and Juliana Baldani both captured first place in the all-around competition in guiding the Attleboro boys’ and girls’ gymnatics teams to wins.
Butler won four events and posted a 47.4-point score as the Bombardier boys’ team scored a 172.9-104-3 verdict over Lowell. Shawn Trombley was second with 42.7 points, winning on the high bar.
Baldani won three events and scored 34.65 points for the AHS girls’ team in a 130.9-127.55 victory over Taunton. Kylie Furtado took second place at 32.8, winning on the high bar.
Attleboro girls 130.9, Taunton 127.55: Vaulting 1-Vaulting 1-Juliana Baldani (A), 9.0 2-Stella Krawiec (A), 3-Aly Legere (A), 9.0; Uneven bars 1-Baldani (A), 8.7 2-Bianchi (T), 3-Grace Kleinebreil (A), 8.7; Balance beam 1-Bianchi (T), 2-Baldani (A), 3-Fuzek (T), 8.0; Floor exercises 1-Baldani (A), 2-Erin Gleason (A), 3-tie: Furtado (T), Krawiec (A), 9.05.
Attleboro boys 172.9, Lowell 104.3: Floor exercises 1-Andrae Butler (A), 2-Shawn Trombley (A), 3-tie: Seth LaPlace, Jacob Mammoli (A), Pommel Horse 1-Andrae Butler (A), 2-Trombley (A), 3-Joey Kayan (A), 7.2;; High bar 1-Trombley (A), 2-Butler (A), 3-Kayan (A), 7.6; Parallel Bars 1-Butler (A), 2-Anthony Hoyt (A), 3-Trombley (A), 8.1; 7.3; Vaulting 1-Butler (A), 2-Kayan (A), 3-Trombley (A), 7.5; Rings 1-Kayan (A), 2-Hoyt (A), 3-Butler (A), 7.9.
