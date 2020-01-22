ATTLEBORO -- Stella Krawiec took third in both the vaulting and balance beam competition, but the Attleboro High girls' gymnastics team fell 136.9-131.65 to Oliver Ames. Krawiwec scored 8.65 in vaulting an 8.5 on the beam for the Bombardiers.
Oliver Ames 136.9, Attleboro 131.65: Vaulting 1-Haverly (OA), 2-Rivers (OA), 3-Stella Krawiec (A), 9.2; Uneven bar 1-Decouto (OA), 2-Haverly (OA), 3-Rivers (OA), 8.3; Balance beam 1-tie: Rivers, DeCouto (OA), 3-Krawiec (A), 8.65; Floor exercises 1-McGarry (OA), 2-Latham (OA), 3-Amanda Burns (A), 9.2.
