ATTLEBORO — Sweeping the floor exercise event, the Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team posted a 137.8-130.7 victory over King Philip Regional High Friday at the Butler Academy.
Juliana Baldani (8.8), Maddie Fuscaldo and Makenzie Grenier went 1-2-3 for AHS in the final event while Alyvia Bessette won the vault and the uneven bars.
Attleboro 137.8, King Philip 130.7: Vaulting 1-Alyvia Bessette (A), 2-tie: Missy Canning (KP), Stella Krawiec (A), 3-Maddie Fuscaldo (A), 9.1; Uneven bars 1-Bessette (A), 2-Fuscaldo (A), 3-Laila Butler (A), 8.4; Balance Beam 1-Butler (A), 2-Syd Marland (KP), 3-Canning (KP), 8.9; Floor exercises 1-Jill Baldani (A), 2-Fuscaldo (A), 3-Makenzie Grenier (A), 8.8; All around 1-Fuscaldo (A), 2-Bessette (A), 3-Marland (KP).
