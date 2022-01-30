ATTLEBORO -- Juliana Baldani won two events and posted a meet-best all around score of 34.85 in leading the Attleboro High girls' gymnastics team to victories over North Atlteboro High and Taunton High in a Hockomock League meet Friday.
Baldani won the vault (9.0) ad floor exercise (9.15). The Bombardiers' Caroline DiMarco placed in three events, winning on the uneven bars (9.1) and compiled a 34.45 all around score.
Sweeping both the uneven bars and balance beam competition, the Norton High Lancers scored a 139.75-135.9 win over Medfield. Emma Lehan won both the bars (9.1) and beam (9.1) competition for Norton, while Zoe Duran placed in three events.
Attleboro 137.95, Taunton 124.75, North Attleboro 122.25: Vautling 1-Jiuli ana Baldani (A) 2-Caroline DiMarco (A), 3-Alyvia Bessette (A), 9.0; Uneven bars 1-DiMarco (A), 2-Madison Fuscaldo (A), 3-tie: Baldani (A), Bianchi (T), 9.1; Balance beam 1-Strawbridge (T), 2-Baldani (A), 3-DiMarco (A), 8.45; Floor exercises 1-Baldani (A), 2-Fuscaldo (A), 3-Bessette (A), 9.15; All around 1-Baldani (A), 2-DiMarco (A), 3-Strawbridge (T), 34.85.
Norton 139.75, Medfield 135.9: Vaulting 1-Pena (M), 2-Caroline LaSalle (N), 3-Zoe Duran (N), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Emma Lehan (N), 2-Duran (N), 3-Pena (M), 9.1; Balance beam 1-Emma Lehan (N), 2-Liz Lehan (N), 3-LaSalle (N), 9.1; Floor exercises 1-E. Lehan (N), 2-Duran (N), 3-Pena (M), 9.2.