ATTLEBORO -- Maddie Fuscaldo scored a 35.4 in the all around competition and Olivia Bessette scored 34.1 in leading the unbeaten Attleboro High girls' gymnastics team to a 139.2-138.2 win over Oliver Ames High Wednesday in a clash of Hockomock League powers.
Fuscaldo won the floor exercise competition at 9.9 and on the uneven bars (8.9), while Bessette won the vaulting competition at 9.3. The Bombardiers (3-0) are off until a Jan. 7 meet with Mansfield.
Attleboro 139.2, Oliver Ames 138.2: Vaulting 1-Olivia Bessette 9.3, 2-Madison Fuscaldo, 3-tie: Alison Dennehy, Stella Krawiec ; Uneven Bars 1-Fuscaldo 8.9, 2-Olivia Bessette; Floor exercises 1-Fuscaldo 9.9, 2-Caroline Demarco, 3-tie: Bessette, Juliana Baldani
