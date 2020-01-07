ATTLEBORO — Andrae Butler won five events and compiled an all-around score of 48.4 as the Attleboro High boys’ gymnastics team scored a 166.5-125.6 victory over Braintree High Tuesday.
Butler led a Bombardier sweep of the first event with Jacob Mammoli (8.5) and Shawn Trombley (8.1) in floor exercises with a 9.0 score.
Trombley placed second in three events and had an all-around score of 41.1, while Joey Kayan placed in three events, winning on the rings.
Attleboro boys 166.5, Braintree 125.6: Floor exercises 1-Andrae Butler (A), 2-Jacob Mammoli (A), 3-Shawn Trombley (A), 9.0; Pommel Horse 1-Butler (A), 2-Trombley (A), 3-Pham (B), 6.5; High bar 1-Butler (A), 2-Trombley (A), 3-Joey Kayan (A), 8.4; Parallel bars 1-Butler (A), 2-Trombley (A), 3-Anthony Hoyt (A), 8.3; Vaulting 1-Butler (A), 2-Kayan (A), 3-Mammoi (A), 9.2; Rings 1-Kayan (A), 2-Butler (A), 3-Dinh (B), 7.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.