ATTLEBORO -- Andrea Butler rewrote the record book for the Attleboro High boys' gymnastics team in the floor exercise competition with a score of 9.6 in guiding the Bombardiers to a 164.3-148.2 victory over Burlington.

Shawn Trombley finished first on both the pommel horse (6.6) and high bar (7.2) for the Bombardiers.

Butler also won the parallel bar (8.8), vaulting (9.4) and rings (7.4) competition, compiling an all around score of 48.4.

Next Meet Tuesday vs Newton North and Braintree 5:00 at Newton North

Attleboro boys 164.3, Burlington 148.2: Floor exercises 1-Andrae Butler (A), 9.6, 2-Jacob Mammoli (A), 8.1; Pommel horse 1-Shawn Trombley (A) 6.6, 2-Butler (A), 6.5; High bar 1-Trombley (A), 2-Butler (A), 6.8, 3-Mammoli (A), 6.7; Parallel bars 1-Butler (A), 8.8, 2-Trombley (A), 7.4; Vaulting 1-Butler (A), 9.4; Rings 1-Butler (A), 7.4, 2-Anthony Hoyt (A), 7.1, 3-Mammoli (A), 5.9).