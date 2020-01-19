ATTLEBORO — Andrae Butler rewrote the record book for the Attleboro High boys’ gymnastics team in the floor exercise competition with a score of 9.6 in guiding the Bombardiers to a 164.3-148.2 victory over Burlington High.
Shawn Trombley finished first on both the pommel horse (6.6) and high bar (7.2) for the Bombardiers.
Butler also won the parallel bar (8.8), vaulting (9.4) and rings (7.4) competition, compiling an all-around score of 48.4.
The Bombardiers travel to Newton North Tuesday for a tri-meet with Braintree.
Attleboro boys 164.3, Burlington 148.2: Floor exercises 1-Andrae Butler (A), 9.6, 2-Jacob Mammoli (A), 8.1; Pommel horse 1-Shawn Trombley (A) 6.6, 2-Butler (A), 6.5; High bar 1-Trombley (A), 2-Butler (A), 6.8, 3-Mammoli (A), 6.7; Parallel bars 1-Butler (A), 8.8, 2-Trombley (A), 7.4; Vaulting 1-Butler (A), 9.4; Rings 1-Butler (A), 7.4, 2-Anthony Hoyt (A), 7.1, 3-Mammoli (A), 5.9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.