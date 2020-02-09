NEWTON -- Andrae Butler rewrote the record book for the Attleboro High boys' gymnastics team in winning the vaulting competition at the MIAA State Championship Meet.
Butler was awarded a 9.7 score to win the event and set a new standard for Bombardier excellence. Butler also took second on the rings and parallel bars, and compiled the third-best "all-around" point total among the competitors at 49.5.
With Shawn Trombley placing among the top six scorers in three events and Anthony Hoyt in two, Attleboro captured second place in the field with 181.55 points, behind team titlist Newton (192.9).
"The team effort was a great example of the guidance and leadership of our captains, Hoyt and Trombley," AHS coach Rich Butler said. "The other seniors (Jacob Mammoli, Nolan Ryan) have accomplished so much."
At the Hockomock League Championship Meet, Erin Hurley compiled an all-around score of 38.1 and Lily Goulding was next (at 37.5) to lead Mansfield High to the team title (145.05), just ahead of the Lindsay Robinson-led Rocketeers of North Attleboro (143.95).
Hurley won the vaulting (9.65), uneven bars (9.5) and floor exercise (9.5) competition in the all-around section, while Goulding took second in vaulting and floor exercises.
North was unbeaten (8-0) during the dual-meet season. Freshman Kate Gallagher took third place in the all-around competition for North (37.15)
MIAA Boys Championship Gymnastics Meet
At Newton North High School
Team scores: 1-Newton 192.9, 2-Attleboro 181.55, 3-Burlington 165.2, 4-Braintree 153.75, 5-Lowell 139.25.
Attleboro placements: Floor exercises 6-Andrae Butler 8.3; Pommel horse 6-Butler 6.9; Rings 2-Butler 7.7, 4-Anthony Hoyt 7.35, 6-Joey Kayan 7.1; Vaulting 1-Butler 9.7, 5-Jacob Mammoli 8.7, 6-Shawn Trombley 8.6; Parallel bars 2-Butler 8.2, 4-Shawn Trombley 7.7, 6-Hoyt 7.5; High bar 3-Butler 8.7, 6-Trombley 7.85; All-Around 3-Butler 49.5, 6-Trombley 43.95.
Hockomock League Girls' Championship Meet
Team scores: 1-Mansfield 145. 05, 2-North Attleboro 143.95, 3-Franklin 136.1, 4-Oliver Ames 135.65, 6-King Philip 130.50.
Mansfield team scores: All-around-1-Erin Hurley 38.1, 2-Lily Goulding 37.5; Vaulting 1-Hurley 9.65, 2-Goulding 9.5; Balance beam 2-Hurley 9.45; Uneven bars 1-Hurley 9.5, 3-Goulding 9.2; Floor exercises 1-Hurley 9.5, 2-Goulding 9.4;Individual events-Vaulting 2-Kira Goldman 9.2; Uneven bars 1-Goldman 9.1; Balance beam 2-Goldman 9.35.
North Attleboro individual scores: All-around-3-Kate Gallagher 37.15; Vaulting 3-Kaleigh DeMarco 9.35; Uneven bars 2-Gallagher 9.4; Balance beam 1-DeMarco 9.5, 3-Gallagher 9.4; Individual events-Vaulting 1-Robinson 9.25, 3-Caroline Szajda 8.9, 8-Alex Harding 8.4; Uneven bars 7-Szajda 7.8; Balance beam 1-Robinson 9.5, 6-Alex Hardy 8.5, 8-Meg Collins 8.4; Floor exercises 1-Robinson 9.55, 2-Collins 9.2, 6-Szajda 8.55.
Attleboro scores: Uneven bars 19-Allison Dennehy 7.6, 24-Stella Krawiec 7.4; Balance beam 9-Parker Sweeney 8.6, 18-Lauren Raffa 8.3; Floor exercises 12-Amanda Burns 8.75, 14-Erin Gleason 8.7.
King Philip scores: All-Around 6-Alexis Berthiaume 33.95, 12-Lauren Fusco 31.75; Vaulting 3-Fusco 9.4, 10-Berthiaume 8.9; Floor exercises 4-Fusco 9.35, 11-Berthiaume 8.85; Balance beam 14-Berthiaume 8.4, Fusco 8.4; Uneven bars 15-Berthiaume 7.8.
