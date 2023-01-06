ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High gymnastics team rolled to a 137.4-116.4 decision over Sharon High on Thursday night for its second straight win.
The Bombardiers took the top three scores in vault, bars, beam and floor to lock up the win.
Caroline DiMarco won two events, taking the vault (9.15) and beam (9.0). Makenzie Grenier placed first on the floor, scoring a 9.1, and Raegan Bonneau scored an 8.9 to win on bars.
Stella Krawiec and Grenier were second and third in scoring for the vault, scoring 8.65 and 8.6, respectively. DiMarco had an 8.8 on bars for second and Krawiec an 8.0 for third.
On the beam, Laila Butler (8.7) and Lauren Lombardy (8.25) finished second and third. In the floor routine, DiMarco scored an 8.9 for second and Krawiec placed third with an 8.6.
Attleboro returns to Butler Gymnastics on Thursday to host Taunton.