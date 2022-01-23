NORWOOD — Zoe Duran placed in three events and compiled an all-around score of 36.7 as the Norton High girls’ gymnastics team scored a 143.55-138.55 victory at Norwood Sunday in a Tri-Valley League meet. Emma Lehan placed in three events, winning the floor-exercise competition at 9.6 for the Lancers and had an all-around score of 35.65 for the Lancers.
Norton 143.55, Norwood 138.25: Vaulting 1-Pastore (Nw), 2-Caroline LaSalle (N), 3-Zoe Duran (N) 9,32; Uneven bars 1-Larkee (Nw), 2-Emma Lehan (N) 3-Liz Lehan (N), 9.7; Balance beam 1-Larkee (Nw), 2-Duran (N), 3-E. Lehan (N), 9.6; Floor exercises 1-E, Lehan (N), 2-Duran (N), 3-Pastore (Nw), 9.6.