FRANKLIN — Lauren Fusco won all four events and compiled an all-around score of 37.95 in leading the King Philip Regional High girls’ gymnastics team to a 136.85-135.95 victory over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League meet. Fusco posted a high individual score of 9.7 in vaulting.
King Philip 136.85, Oliver Ames 135.95: Vaulting 1-Lauren Fusco (KP), 2-Haverly (OA), 3-Grammer (OA), 9.7; Uneven bars 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Haverly (OA), 3-McGarry (OA), 9.5; Balance beam 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Lucy Galvez (KP), 3-Babinikas (OA), 9.15; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-DeCouto (OA), 3-Galvez (KP0, 9.6.
Medfield-Ashland 136.75, Norton 132.95
Emma Lehan won on the uneven bars (at 8,7) and Zoe Duran took a pair of second places, but the Norton High Lancers (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season, bowing to Medfield-Ashland in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Medfield-Ashland 136.75, Norton 132.95: Vaulting 1-Buzgo (MA), 2-tie: Caroline LaSalle, Zoe Duran (N), 9.55; Uneven bars 1-tie: Emma Lehan (N), Buzgo, Douglas (MA), 8.7; Balance beam 1-Sullivan (MA), 2-Duran (N), 3-Buzgo (MA), 8.8; Floor exercises 1-Buzgo (MA), 2-Douglas (MA), 3-Lehan (N), 9.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.