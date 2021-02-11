FRANKLIN -- Lauren Fusco placed in three events, winning two and compiling an all-around score of 35.45 in leading the King Philip High girls; gymnastics team to a 134.55-129.9 victory over Taunton High in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday night.
Fusco finished first in floor exercises (9.4) and in vaulting (9.5) for the Warriors.
The Warriors swept the balance beam compettion with Missy Canning (8.4), Lucy Galvez and Keira Barr.
King Philip 134.55 , Taunton 129.9: Vaulting 1- Lauren Fusco (KP) , 2- Kari Calderone (KP) , 3-Maddie Bianchi (T), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Bianchi (T), 2-Fusco (KP), 3-tie: Calderone (KP), Strawbridge (T), 8.9; Balance beam 1-Missy Canning (KP), 2-Lucy Galvez (KP), 3-Keira Barr (KP), 8.15; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-tie: Galvez (KP), Bianchi (T), 9.4.
