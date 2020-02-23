NORTHBORO — Freshman Kate Gallagher scored nine points or higher in all four events to compile an all-around score of 37.250 in guiding the North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team to a third-place finish at the MIAA South Sectional Championship Meet at Algonquin Regional High.
North Attleboro posted a score of 142.225 just ahead of Hockomock League arch-rival Mansfield (141.225), which finished fourth. Both the Rocketeers and Hornets advance to the MIAA State Championship Meet Saturday.
Gallagher posted North’s highest score on the balance beam (9.4) and uneven bars (9.475), while Kaleigh DeMarco (vaulting, 9.15) and Lindsay Robinson (floor exercises, 9.35) had the Rocketeers’ top scores in the other two events.
North Attleboro scored 36.4 team points in floor exercises to nudge ahead of Mansfield. North had scored 35.525 on the uneven bars and 35.45 in vaulting.
Mansfield High senior Erin Hurley compiled an all-around score of 37.875 for the Hornets, being the top scorer in vaulting (9.775), on the uneven bars (9.5) and balance beam (9.425).
MIAA South Sectional Girls Championship Gymnastics Meet
Mansfield scores: Vaulting — Erin Hurley 9.775, Lily Goulding 9.25, Kira Goldman 8.9; Uneven bars — Hurley 9.5, Goldman 9.2, Goulding 9.1; Balance beam — Hurley 9.425, Goldman 8.8, Goulding 8.725; Floor exercises — Goulding 9.15, Hurley 9.125, Samantha Rogers 8.35.
North Attleboro scores: Vaulting — Kaleigh DeMarco 9.15, Kate Gallagher 9.05, Lindsay Robinson 9.0; Uneven bars — Gallagher 9.475, DeMarco 9.3, Caroline Szajda 8.15; Balance beam — Gallagher 9.4, Robinson 9.875, DeMarco 8.5; Floor exercises — Robinson 9.35, Gallagher 9.325, DeMarco 8.85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.