NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Kate Gallagher placed in all four events, winning three in powering the North Attleboro High gymnastics team to a 141.0-118.65 victory over Sharon Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet. Gallagher compiled an all-around score of 36.7 as the Big Red (5-1) posted its highest team score of the season. The Rocketeers return to action Saturday at Oliver Ames.
North Attleboro 141,0, Sharon 118.65: Vault ing 1- Erin Pezzi (NA) , 2- Kate Gallagher (NA) , 3-A llie Merril l (NA , 9.2: Uneven bars -Gallagher (NA), 2-Caroline Szajda (NA), 3-Merrill (A), 9.25; Balance beam 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-Megan Collins (NA), 9.55; Floor exercises1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-Collins (NA), 9.4.
