NORTH ATTLEBORO — Katie Gallagher placed in four events, taking first place on the balance beam in leading the North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team to its first victory of the season, 137.7-131.8 over King Philip Regional High Monday.
Gallagher won on the beam (9.4) and compiled an all-around score of 36.3.
Lauren Fusco won three events, placing in four and totaling an all-around score of 37.0. Second-place finishes by Erin Pezzi (vaulting, 8.9) and Megan Collins (balance beam, 9.2) lifted North Attleboro.
- Fusco won four events and compiled an all-around score of 36.7, while Missy Canning also placed in four events with an all-around score of 31.4 as King Philip downed Sharon 129.7-108.7 Saturday.
North Attleboro 137.7, King Philip 131.8: Vaulting 1-Lauren Fusco (KP), 2-Erin Pezzi (NA), 3-Kate Gallagher (NA), 9.20; Uneven bars 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Gallagher (NA), 3-Caroline Szajida (NA), 9.4; Balance Beam 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Megan Collins (NA), 3-Fusco (KP), 9.4; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Gallagher (NA), 3-tie: Missy Canning (KP), Pezzi (NA), 9.5.
King Philip 129.7, Sharon 108.7: Vaulting 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Canning (KP), 3-Sofia Riedel (KP), 9.4; Uneven bars 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Kari Calderone (KP), 3-Birnbaum (S), 8.5; Balance beam 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Keira Barr (KP), 3-Canning (KP), 9.6; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Birnbaum (S), 3-Canning (KP), 8.1.
