NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Kate Gallagher won the even bars and balance beam while compiling an all-around score of 35.0 in leading the unbeaten North Attleboro High gymnastics team to a 137.25-128.15 victory over Taunton Monday in a Hockomock League meet at the Hockomock YMCA.
Lindsay Robinson won both the vault and floor exercises, while posting an all-around score of 34.95 for the Rocketeers (3-0), who are off until a Jan. 15 meet at Canton.
North Attleboro 137.25, Taunton 128.15: Vaulting 1-Lindsay Robinson (NA), 2-Kate Gallagher (NA), 3-Kaleigh DeMarco (NA), 8.9; Uneven bars 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Meg Collins (NA), 3-Blanti (T), 9.3; Balance beam 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Robinson (NA), 3-tie: Furtado, Viera (T), 8.55; Floor exercises 1-Robinson (NA), 2-DeMarco (NA), 3-Collins (NA), 9.4.
