BROCKTON — Lily Goulding and Erin Hurley both compiled all-around scores of 37.5 in leading the Mansfield High gymnastics team to a 144.10-137.1 victory over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League meet held at the Spectrum Academy.
Hurley won the vaulting competition and on the uneven bars, while sharing first place in floor exercises with Goulding.
Mansfield 144.10, Oliver Ames 137.1: Vaulting 1-Erin Hurley (M), 2-Lily Goulding (M), 3-Kira Goldman (M), 9.7; Uneven bars 1-Hurley (M), 2-Goulding (M), 3-O’Neil (OA), 9.5; Balance Beam 1-Goulding (M), 2-Goldman (M), 3-Hurley (M), 9.4; Floor exercises 1-tie: Goulding, Erin Hurley (9.3) (M), 2-Sandy Whitaker (M), 3-McGarry (OA), 9.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.