MANSFIELD — Mansfield High’s Erin Hurley captured second place in the all-around competition while the Bombardiers of Attleboro High captured third place in the team standings at the Hockomock League Gymnastics Championship Meet.
Hurley posted a four-event score of 38.35, scoring 97 in vaulting, 9.55 on the uneven bars, 9.6 on the balance beam and 9.5 in floor exercises.
King Philip High’s Lauren Fusco finished third at 37.30, while Attleboro High’s Juliana Baldani was fifth at 36.15. Fusco scored 9.6 in vaulting, 8.45 on the bars, 9.7 on the beam and 9.55, in floor exercises for the Warriors, who finished fifth overall in the team scores.
Baldani posted a 9.2 score in vaulting for AHS, 9.1 on the bars, 9.0 on the beam and 8.85 in floor exercises.
Ariel Smilde and Lauren Raffa each placed in two events for the Bombardiers. Smilde finished second in vaulting (9.3) and fifth on the uneven bars (8.65). Raffa finished fifth in vaulting (8.7) and in floor exercises (8.7).
Attleboro High’s Graceanne Kleinebriel tied for second place in the balance beam competition at 8.8.
Hockomock League Gymnastics Championship Meet
Team scores: 1-Franklin 147.35, 2-Oliver Ames 142.45, 3-Attleboro 140.75, 4-Mansfield 140.15, 5-King Philip 137.40, 6-Taunton 135.05, 7-Canton 130.85, 8-Sharon 112.05.
All-Around: 1-Emma White (F) 39.15, 2-Erin Hurley (Msf.) 38.35, 3-Lauren Fusco (KP) 37.30, 4-Kate Rudolph (F) 37.20, 5-Juliana Baldani (AHS), 36.15.
Vaulting 1-Haverly (OA) 9.4. 2-Ariel Smilde (AHS) 9.3, 3-Praik (C, 4-Woelfel (F), 5-Lauren Raffa (AHS), 8.7, 6-Pires (OA), Uneven bars 1-Latham (OA), 2-McGarry (OA), 3-Nelson (F), 4-Woelfel (F), 5-Smilde (AHS) 8.65, 6-River (OA); Balance Beam 1-tie: Lupien (F) 9.0, 2-Latham (OA), 2-tie: Graceanne Kleinebriel (AHS) 8.8, Heun (F), Praik (C), Nagle (OA); Floor exercises: 1-Praik (C, 2-Woelfel (F), 3-McGarry (OA), 4-Hammann (F), 5-tie: Raffa (AHS), Kari Calderone (KP), Latham (OA), 8.7.
Attleboro scores: Vaulting – Smilde 9.3, Raffa 8.7, McKenzi Grenier 8.4, Ali Dennehy 8.3; Uneven bars – Smilde 8.65, Stella Krawiec 7.85, Dennehy 7.3, Kleinebriel 7.1; Balance beam --Kleinebriel 8.8, Lauren Lombardy 8.7, Krawiec 8.5, Raffa 8.4; Floor exercises — Raffa 8.7, Smilde 8.55, Krawiec 8.25, Lombardy 7.6.
King Philip scores: Vaulting – Cate Collins 8.5, Sofia Riedel 8.2, Kari Calderone 8.2; Uneven bars – Calderone 8.45, Lucy Galvez 7.9, Keira Barr 7.65, Reiedel 7.2; Balance beam – Kacie McDonald 8.0, Barr 7.7, Riedel 7.6; Floor exercises – Calderone 8.7, Galvez 8.6, Barr 8.2, Cate Collins 7.75.
Mansfield scores: Vaulting Meg Rouvalis 8.5, Emma Redding 8.1, Allie O’Hara 7.8; Uneven bars – Emma Chang 8.55, Sammi Rogers 7.45, Redding 7.05; Balance beam – Rouvalis 8.4, Ashley Kirley 8.3, Redding 8.3, Chang 8.0; Floor exercises – Rogers 8.35, Chang 8.2, Kirley 8.05.
