MANSFIELD — Erin Hurley and Lily Goulding each won two events as the Mansfield High girls’ gymnastics team notched its second victory of the Hockomock League season, a 141.85-139.15 verdict over Franklin High on Monday.
Hurley won both the vaulting and uneven bar competition and posted an all around score of 38.05, while Goulding finished first on the balance beam and in floor exercises and posted an all-around score of 37.15.
The Hornets next meet King Philip and North Attleboro Saturday evening at the Arnold School at 7:30 p.m.
Mansfield 141.85, Franklin 139.15: Vaulting 1-Erin Hurley (M), 2-Lily Goulding (M), 3-Randolph (F), 9.8; Uneven bar 1-Hurley (M), 2-Kira Goldman (M), 3-Goulding (M), 9.45; Balance beam 1-Goulding (M), 2-tie: Hurley (M), Rudolph (F), 9.5; Floor exercises 1-Goulding (M), 2-Hurley (M), 3-Rudolph (F), 9.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.