MANSFIELD — Erin Hurley won all four events and compiled an all-around score of 38.05 in leading the Mansfield High girls’ gymnastics team to a season-opening 136.25-130.35 victory over King Philip Regional High Sunday in a Hockomock League meet.
Hurley posted 9.5 scores in winning the vaulting competition and on the balance beam. Maddie Morris posted a 35.15 all around score for the Hornets, also placing in four events. Lauren Fusco (33.8) and Missy Canning (32.6) were the top KP scorers.
- In a Tri-Valley League meet, Norton delivered a team record 137.95-123.6 season opening win over Millis. Emma Lehan placed in three events, winning both on both the uneven bars (9.0) and balance beam (9.0). Zoe Duran placed in three events, winning the floor exercise (9.15) competition.
Norton 137.95, Millis 123.6: Vaulting 1-Caroline LaSalle (N), 2-Wilson (M), 3-Zoe Duran (N), 9.0; Uneven bars 1-Emma Lehan (N), 2-Maddie Regan (N), 3-Liz Lehan (N), 9.0; Balance beam 1-E. Lehan (N), 2-Duran (N), 3-Wilson (M), 9.0; Floor exercises 1-Duran (N), 2-E. Lehan (N), 3-L. Lehan (N), 9.15.
Mansfield 136.25, King Philip 130.35: Vaulting 1-Erin Hurley (M), 2-Maddie Morris (M), 3-Morgan Beauvais (M), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Hurley (M), 2-Morris (M), 3-Emma Chang (M), 9.6; Balance beam 1-Hurley (M), 2-Canning (KP), 3-tie: Fusco (KP), Morris (M), 9.5; Floor exercises 1-Hurley (M), 2-Fusco (KP), 3-Morris (M), 9.45.
