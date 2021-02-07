FRANKLIN — King Philip Regional High’s Lauren Fusco placed in two events, but Franklin High’s Emma White won three events and Kate Rudolph placed in three events, scoring 37,8 and 36.9, respectively. in the all-around competition as the Panthers scored a 144.5-132.1 victory over the Warriors in a Hockomock League gymnastics meet /Friday night.
Fusco was second in floor exercises (9.5) and third in vaulting (9.2) for the Warriors.
