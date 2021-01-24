ATTLEBORO — Lauren Fusco won three events and posted an all-around score of 36.1 in leading the King Philip High girls’ gymnastics team to a 133.15-132.55 victory over Attleboro Sunday in a Hockomock League meet. Fusco won in vaulting, on the balance beam and in floor exercises. Madison Fuscaldo totaled an all-around score of 33.1 for the Bombardiers.
On Saturday, Fusco posted the best scores in all four events, totaling an all-around score of 37.4 in guiding King Philip to a 135.6-115.35 Hockomock League victory over Canton. Missy Canning was second in floor exercises and in vaulting and posted an all-around score of 32.6.
Norton 137.85, Norwood 136.5
NORWOOD — Zoe Duran placed in four events, taking first place on the uneven bars, as the Norton High girls’ gymnastics team edged Norwood.
Duran compiled an all-around score of 36.4, while the Lancers’ Liz Lehan shared first place on the bars and posted a 34.55 all-round score. Caroline LaSalle won the vaulting competition.
Attleboro 138.45, Taunton 126.4
The Rocketeers (2-1) scored a victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League meet as Kate Gallagher won three events and compiled an all-around score of 36.55. Alie Merrill had an all-around score of 34.0 for North.
King Philip 133.15, Attleboro 132.55: Vaulting 1-Lauren Fusco (KP), 2-Ariel Smilde (A), 3-Missy Canning (KP), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Juliana Baldoni (A), 2-Kari Calderone (KP), 3-Smilde (A), 8.55; Balance beam 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Canning (KP), 3-tie: Graceanne Kleinebriel, Baldoni (A), 9.3; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Madison Fuscaldo (A), 3-Baldani (A), 9.5.
Norton 137.85, Norwood 136.5: Vaulting 1-Caroline LaSalle (N), 2-Broderick (Nw.), 3-Zoe Duran (N),9.4; Uneven bars 1-tie: D uran, Emma Lehan (Norton), 2-tie: Pastore, Olbrys (Nw.), 8.8; Balance beam 1-Broderick (Nw.), 2-Duran (N), 3-Olbrys (Nw.), 9.3; Floor exercises 1-Broderick (Nw.), 2-Duran (N), 3-Olbrys (Nw.), 9.45.
King Philip 135.6, Canton 115.35: Vaulting 1-Lauren Fusco (KP), 2-Missy Canning (KP), 3-tie: Sophia Riedel, Kari Calderone (KP), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Calderone (KP), 3-Lucy Galvez (KP0, 9.4; Balance beam 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Riedel (KP), 3-Galvez (K), 9.5; Floor exercises 1-Fusco (KP), 2-Canning (KP), 3-Galvez (KP), 9.0.
North Attleboro 138.45, Taunton 126.4: Vaulting 1- Erin Pezzi (NA), 2-Alie Merrill (NA), 3-Kate Gallagher (N), 9.2; Uneven bars 1-G allagher (NA), 2-Caroline Szajda (NA), 3-Bianchi (T), 9.3 ; Balance beam 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-tie: Megan Collins, Merrill (NA), 9.15; Floor exercises 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-Szajda (NA), 9.3.
