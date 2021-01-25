MANSFIELD — The Norton High girls’ gymnastics team posted a meet record point total in a 141.95-133.5 victory over Medway High.
Zoe Duran competed in all four events for the first time in two seasons due to injuries and placed in all four events, winning on the uneven bars (9.1) and in floor exercises, posting an all-around score of 36.75. Elizabeth Lehan had all-around score of 35.0 for the Lancers.
Kate Gallagher and Erin Pezzi placed in three events in leading North Attleboro to a 137.65-117.5 Hockomock League victory over Canton. Gallagher won the uneven bars 99.3) and floor exercise (9.05) competition, while Perri was first in vaulting (9.3), while taking second in both the balance beam (8.65) and floor exercise (8.85) events.
North Attleboro 137.65, Canton 117.5: Vaulting 1-Erin Pezzi (NA), 2-Kate Gallagher (NA),, 3-Morgan (C), 9.3; Uneven bars 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Caroline Szajda (NA), 3-Allie Merrill (NA), 9.3; Balance beam 1-Merrill (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-Megan Collins (NA), 9.1; Floor exercises 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-Pezzi (NA), 3-Szajda (NA) 9.05.
Norton 141.95, Medway 133.5: Vaulting 1-Caroline LaSalle( N), 2-Zoe Duran (N), 3-Elizabeth Lehan (N), 9.2; Uneven bars -Duran (N), 2-Emma Lehan (N), 3-Maddie Regan (N), 9.1; Balance beam 1-Emma Lehan (N), 2-Duran (N), 3-El. Lehan (N), 9.5; Floor exercises 1-Duran (N), 2-tie: Wilson, Keyes (M), 3-El. Lehan (N).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.