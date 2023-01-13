MANSFIELD -- The King Philip Regional gymnastics team beat Franklin on Friday night at Butler's Gymnastics, winning by a score of 138-133.65.

KP's Abby Lefebvre shined for the Warriors, winning the vault with a 9.4, bars with a 9.05 score and the floor routine with a 9.1. Lefebvre took second on the beam, scoring an 8.75. All-around she scored a 36.7, the meet-high.