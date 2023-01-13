MANSFIELD -- The King Philip Regional gymnastics team beat Franklin on Friday night at Butler's Gymnastics, winning by a score of 138-133.65.
KP's Abby Lefebvre shined for the Warriors, winning the vault with a 9.4, bars with a 9.05 score and the floor routine with a 9.1. Lefebvre took second on the beam, scoring an 8.75. All-around she scored a 36.7, the meet-high.
The Warriors also had Sydney Marland and Lucy Galvez tie for second on vault, scoring an 8.9. Galvez also took second to Lefebvre on bars, scoring an 8.6.
Placing third on beam was Keira Barr with an 8.55. Next meet for King Philip (3-0) is on Monday, hosting Taunton and Mansfield.
Attleboro defeats Taunton
ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro defeated Taunton on Thursday night, winning by a score of 132.8 to 128.85.
The Bombardiers swept the vault, getting an event-high 8.8 from Caroline DiMarco. Makenzie Genier (8.5) and Stella Krawiec (8.4) finished second and third, respectively, behind her.
On the bars Raegan Bonneau won for Attleboro, scoring an 8.6. DiMarco finished second with an 8.45 score.
In the floor routine, DiMarco went on to take second with a score of 8.8. Grenier placed third with an 8.5 score. On the beam, Lauren Lombardy placed third with an 8.2. Both the floor and beam events were won by Taunton.