MANSFIELD -- The King Philip Regional High gymnastics team defeated Canton High on Wednesday night, 133.1-120.45, at Arnold's Gymnastics Academy.
On the vault, King Philip's Abby Lefebvre placed first with a score of 9.3, followed by Lucy Galvez at 9.1 and Sydney Marland at 9.0.
The Warriors dominated the beam with Marland winning at 8.35, and Lefebvre won the floor routine with an 8.9.
Lefebvre won the bars (8.75) and the all-around (34.7). Galves was second in the all-around with a score of 33.9.
Galvez (8.05) and Keira Barr (7.85) took second and third on the beam, and in the floor routine as well with respective scores of 8.65 and 8.25.
King Philip (2-0) hosts Franklin next Friday.