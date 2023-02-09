MANSFIELD -- The King Philip High gymnastics team defeated Attleboro High, 135.7-134.4, on Wednesday night at Arnold's Gymnastics.
Abby Lefebvre of King Philip won on vault (9.3), bars (9.3), beam (9.0)and sharing the top score in the floor routine.
Sella Krawlee of Attleboro placed second in the vault with an 8.9, followed by teammate Caroline Demarco's 8.8. DeMarco was also third on bars (8.6), trailing Lucy Galvez's 8.7 for King Philip.
On the beam Sydney Marland took second for the Warriors at 8.7 with Attleboro's Laila Butler third (8.5).
Lefebvre and Demarco shared the high in the floor routine with a 9.3. Attleboro's Makenzie Grerier was second (8.7) and tied for third were King Philip's Kari Claderone and Galvez (8.6).
Lefebvre won the all-around with a 36.9. Demarco was second (34.5) and Galvez third (34.4).