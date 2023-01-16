MANSFIELD — Abby Lefebvre captured four events to lift the King Philip Regional High gymnastics team to a 137.85-134.15 win over Taunton High Monday at Arnold’s Gymnastics.
The Warriors (4-1) had the top three finishers in the vault. Lefebvre won with a high score of 9.5. She also won the bars with a score of 8.8, the floor routine with a 9.0 and led all-around with a 36.3.
Placing second and third, respectively, in the vault was Lucy Galvez (9.25) and Sydney Marland (9.2). On bars, Keira Barr tied with two Taunton gymnasts for third with an 8.0.
Barr took the top spot on the beam, scoring a 9.05. Lefebvre tied for second with a 9.0, and Marland had an 8.95 for third. Marland also took second on the floor exercise at 8.6.
Mansfield 139.85, King Philip 137.85
MANSFIELD — The Hornets Maddie Morris won the beat with a 9.4 and tied for the top spot in the floor routine with KP’s Lefebvre, scoring a 9.0.
Morris took second in vault with a 9.45 and second on bars with an 8.7 to lead the all-around with a 36.55 score.
Lefebre won the vault for KP with a 9.5 and won on bars with an 8.8. She was second all-around with a 36.3 score. Riley Mattson scored an 8.3 on bars and an 8.8 on the floor.