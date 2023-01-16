MANSFIELD — Abby Lefebvre captured four events to lift the King Philip Regional High gymnastics team to a 137.85-134.15 win over Taunton High Monday at Arnold’s Gymnastics.

The Warriors (4-1) had the top three finishers in the vault. Lefebvre won with a high score of 9.5. She also won the bars with a score of 8.8, the floor routine with a 9.0 and led all-around with a 36.3.