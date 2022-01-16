WALPOLE -- Emma Lehan placed in three events, winning on the uneven bars and compiling an all-around score of 37.5 in leading the Norton High gymnastics team to a 142.6-133.8 victory over Norwood.
The Lancers' Zoe Duran also placed in three events and totaled 35.8 in the all-around competition. Norton has a rematch with the Mustangs Jan. 23 at the O'Leary Academy.
Norton 142.6, Norwood 133.8: Vaulting 1-Pastore (Nw.), 2-Zoe Duran (N), 3-Larkee (Nw.), 9.4; Uneven bars 1-Emma Lehan (N), 2-Larkee (Nw.), 3-Pastore (Nw.) 9.6; Balance beam 1-Larkee (Nw), 2-E. Lehan (N), 3-Duran (N); Floor exercises 1-Larkee (Nw.), 2-E. Lehan (N), 3-tie: Liz Lehan, Duran (N), 9.4.